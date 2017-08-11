FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
Brazil's BRF may sell up to $165 mln in stock to boost cash
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨2点21分 / 3 天前

Brazil's BRF may sell up to $165 mln in stock to boost cash

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said late on Thursday that its board of directors authorized the company to sell up to 13.4 million shares currently held by its treasury department.

The move, which could fetch as much as 525.2 million reais ($165.4 million) based on the stock's closing price at the São Paulo stock exchange, aims to strengthen its cash position and reduce financial leverage, BRF said in a securities filing.

Earlier the company reported a wider-than-expected net loss of 167 million reais in the second quarter, the third consecutive quarterly loss, as it continued to reel from the effects of a food safety probe announced in March.

$1 = 3.1751 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below