FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点28分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp

* 1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for ‍approximately $4.00 per share​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for ‍approximately $7.6 million in total consideration​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - co will acquire New Jersey Community Bank in a stock and cash transaction​

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - ‍new Jersey Community Bank shareholders to get $1.60 in cash, 0.1333 shares of co for each New Jersey Community Bank share

* 1st Constitution Bancorp says ‍deal is anticipated to be accretive to 1(st) Constitution Bancorp’s earnings per share and tangible book value in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below