Jan 18 (Reuters) - 1St Source Corp:

* 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS, HISTORY OF INCREASED DIVIDENDS CONTINUES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 1ST SOURCE - ‍Q4 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF $48.81 MILLION INCREASED $5.43 MILLION, UP 12.52% FROM Q4 A YEAR AGO​

* INCREASES JANUARY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT TO $0.22PER SHARE