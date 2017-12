BRIEF-21St Century Fox To Spin Off Businesses And Create New “Fox”

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* 21ST CENTURY FOX TO SPIN OFF BUSINESSES AND CREATE NEW “FOX”; A GROWTH COMPANY CENTERED ON LIVE NEWS AND SPORTS BRANDS AND THE ICONIC FOX BRAND

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - SPIN-OFF WILL BE TAXABLE TO 21ST CENTURY FOX, BUT NOT TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, NEW FOX WILL PAY AN $8.5 BILLION CASH DIVIDEND TO 21ST CENTURY FOX

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - NEW FOX WOULD MAINTAIN TWO CLASSES OF COMMON STOCK: CLASS A COMMON AND CLASS B COMMON VOTING SHARES

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - ON SPIN-OFF CLOSING, CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE SHARE OF STOCK IN NEW FOX FOR EACH SAME CLASS OF CO‘S SHARE HELD

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - GOLDMAN SACHS IS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO AND PROVIDED A BRIDGE LOAN COMMITMENT OF UP TO $9 BILLION TO NEW FOX

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - CENTERVIEW PARTNERS AND DEUTSCHE BANK ARE ALSO ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMPANY

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - NEW FOX TO GET STEP-UP IN ITS TAX BASIS COMMENSURATE WITH CORPORATE TAX RELATING TO SPIN-OFF

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - DEAL WITH DISNEY VALUES MERGED 21ST CENTURY FOX BUSINESS AT $28/SHARE USING REFERENCE DISNEY SHARE PRICE OF $102

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - DEAL WITH DISNEY VALUES MERGED 21ST CENTURY FOX BUSINESS AT NEARLY $30/SHARE BASED ON DISNEY‘S DEC. 13 CLOSING PRICE

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - NEW “FOX” WILL ALSO INCLUDE COMPANY‘S STUDIO LOT IN LOS ANGELES AND EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ROKU

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - NEW “FOX” TO INCLUDE FOX NEWS, FOX BUSINESS, FOX BROADCASTING CO, FOX SPORTS, FOX TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP, FS1, FS2, FOX DEPORTES & BTN

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - TO COMBINE REST OF ITS BUSINESSES WITH DISNEY, INCLUDING FILM & TELEVISION STUDIOS, CABLE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS, INTERNATIONAL TV BUSINESSES

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - CO ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION OF SKY WILL CLOSE BY JUNE 30, 2018