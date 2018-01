Jan 9 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc:

* 21VIANET GROUP - CFO TERRY WAN TO RESIGN DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* 21VIANET GROUP INC - SHARON XIAO LIU WILL SUCCEED WANG AS CFO

* 21VIANET GROUP - WANG WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO CO, FACILITATE SMOOTH CFO TRANSITION