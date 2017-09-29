FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-21Vianet Group, Inc. announces the pricing of USD100 million notes
2017年9月29日 / 下午1点22分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-21Vianet Group, Inc. announces the pricing of USD100 million notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces the pricing of usd100 million notes

* 21Vianet Group - ‍priced offering of USD100 million in aggregate principal amount of USD-denominated notes due 2020 at a coupon rate of 7.000% per annum​

* 21Vianet Group Inc - ‍notes were priced at a slightly premium of 100.04, with an effective yield of 6.98%​

* 21Vianet Group- ‍priced offering of USD100 million in aggregate principal amount of USD-denominated notes due 2020 at a coupon rate of 7.000% per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

