BRIEF-22nd Century entered into warrant exercise agreements to buy up to 7 mln shares at $1.00/shr

June 19 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc:

* 22nd Century - entered into warrant exercise agreements with all of holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 7 million shares of common stock at $1.00/share

* 22nd Century - entered into exercise agreements with exercising holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 4.3 million shares of common stock for $1.45/share

* 22nd Century - expects to receive gross proceeds before expenses of about $13.2 million from exercise of all of original warrants by August 21, 2017