June 22 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc :

* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials

* Company plans to commence phase III trials for "x-22" smoking cessation product in 2018

* FDA/CDER, co to work to reach deal on design, implementation of two parallel, phase III clinical trials to be conducted by co in parts of U.S.