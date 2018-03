BRIEF-3D Systems Preliminary Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.08 - $0.10

Feb 28 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp:

* 3D SYSTEMS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, RESCHEDULES EARNINGS RELEASE, CONFERENCE CALL AND FORM 10-K FILING

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60

* SEES Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.10

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $176 MILLION TO $178 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $645 MILLION TO $647 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 6 TO 7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 TO $0.03

* SEES Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 TO $0.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01, REVENUE VIEW $162.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05, REVENUE VIEW $630.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: