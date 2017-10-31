BRIEF-3D Systems reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20, withdraws FY 2017 guidance​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - 3d Systems Corp
* 3D Systems reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.34
* Q3 revenue $152.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 3D Systems - “Predictability has been difficult in this environment”, and therefore, believes “it is prudent” to withdraw full year 2017 guidance
* 3D Systems Corp - "Believe actions taken during quarter both organizationally and operationally better position company for long term success"