BRIEF-3M Q3 earnings per share $2.33

Oct 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co:
* 3M delivers record third-quarter sales and earnings per share; company increases full-year 2017 outlook
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.33
* Q3 sales $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $9.00 to $9.10
* 3M co - qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 6.6 percent
* 3M co - foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.6 percent in quarter
* 3M co qtrly industrial sales of $2.8 billion, up 6.2 percent in u.s. dollars
* 3M co - now forecasts 2017 organic local-currency sales growth of 4 to 5 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S