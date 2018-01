BRIEF-3M Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.85

Jan 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; RAISES 2018 EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.20 TO $10.70

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 SALES $8.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.83 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍RAISED 2018 FULL-YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK: GAAP EPS OF $10.20 TO $10.70 VERSUS $9.60 TO $10.00 PREVIOUSLY​

* QTRLY ‍ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 6.0 PERCENT​

* ‍EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT (TCJA), QTRLY EPS OF $2.10

* QTRLY ‍ INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $2.7 BILLION, UP 6.9 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS​

* ‍TCJA RESULTED IN NET TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 OF $762 MILLION, OR $1.25 PER SHARE​

* ‍ FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QUARTER INCREASED SALES BY 2.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍ ANTICIPATES 2018 TAX RATE WILL BE 20.0 TO 22.0 PERCENT​

* ‍ AFFIRMED ITS 2018 FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION OF 90 TO 100 PERCENT ​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AFFIRMED 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH EXPECTATIONS OF 3 PERCENT - 5 PERCENT, FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION OF 90 PERCENT - 100 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: