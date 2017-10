Oct 2 (Reuters) - 3tl Technologies Corp

* 3tl Technologies Corp announces new officer

* 3tl Technologies Corp - ‍Leah Rihela has resigned as chief financial officer and corporate secretary effective September 30, 2017​

* 3tl Technologies Corp - appointed ‍Roland Sartorius as chief financial officer and corporate secretary effective October 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: