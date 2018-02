Feb 6 (Reuters) - 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS SEVEN LICENSING AGREEMENTS

* 3TL TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ABOUT 60% OF REVENUES FROM SEVEN LICENSE AGREEMENTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN 2018​

