Jan 25 (Reuters) - 3W Power Sa:

* DGAP-ADHOC: 3W POWER S.A. / AEG POWER SOLUTIONS: NOTEHOLDERS APPROVE RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* SAYS SECOND BONDHOLDERS’ MEETING APPROVED COMPANY‘S RESTRUCTURING PLAN WITH A MAJORITY OF AROUND 85.3%. IN ADDITION

* 3W POWER- ‍A NOTEHOLDER OF 2014/2019 BOND HAS FILED AN OBJECTION AGAINST RESOLUTION PASSED IN TODAY‘S SECOND BONDHOLDERS’ MEETING​

* ‍COMPANY WILL NOW HAVE TO WAIT IF THAT NOTEHOLDER FILES A LEGAL CHALLENGE​