Nov 1 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com Limited announces change of board composition

* 500.com Ltd - ‍Yonghong Zhang has been appointed as a director and chairman of board, effective November 1, 2017​

* 500.com Ltd - ‍Lian Qi, a director and chairman of board of directors of 500.com , has stepped down from board​