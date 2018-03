March 1 (Reuters) - 51Job Inc:

* 51JOB, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 5.01

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 25.6 PERCENT TO RMB 872.1 MILLION

* COMPANY’S TOTAL REVENUES TARGET FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS IN ESTIMATED RANGE OF RMB755 MILLION TO RMB785 MILLION

* NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS TARGET FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS IN ESTIMATED RANGE OF RMB2.80 TO RMB3.10 (US$0.43 TO US$0.48) PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: