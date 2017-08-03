FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-51job reports Q2 earnings per share RMB 1.16
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点57分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-51job reports Q2 earnings per share RMB 1.16

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - 51job Inc-

* 51job, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 3.34

* Q2 earnings per share rmb 1.16

* Q2 revenue rose 20.3 percent to rmb 673.2 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue rmb 685 million to rmb 705 million

* Qtrly total revenues target for q3 of 2017 is in estimated range of rmb685 million to rmb705 million

* Non-Gaap fully diluted earnings target for q3 of 2017 is in estimated range of rmb3.10 to rmb3.30

* Expects total share-based compensation expense in q3 of 2017 to be in estimated range of rmb24 million to rmb25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

