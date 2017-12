Dec 19 (Reuters) - 7C SOLARPARKEN AG:

* ‍SIGNED SALE AGREEMENT REGARDING 1MWP FREEFIELD SOLAR INSTALLATION “LEO” NEAR RAVENNA IN ITALY​

* SAYS ‍EDISUN POWER ITALIA S.R.L. PURCHASES 100% OF SHARES OF CTG BAAL S.R.L. FROM 7C SOLARPARKEN AG AND TAKES OVER EXISTING PROJECT FINANCING​

* ‍OBTAINS OUT OF TRANSACTION EBITDA GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES OF C. 0.2 MILLION EUR IN 2017​