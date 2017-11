Nov 15 (Reuters) - 8x8 Inc:

* 8X8, Inc announces transfer listing to the New York Stock Exchange

* 8X8 Inc - ‍pending transfer of listing of its common stock from NASDAQ global select market to new york stock exchange​

* 8X8 Inc - ‍company expects to begin trading on NYSE on December 8, 2017, under its current ticker symbol “EGHT”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: