2 个月前
BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Q1 sales up 6.7 pct
2017年6月8日 / 下午1点14分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Q1 sales up 6.7 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores:

* 99 cents only stores reports strong first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales rose 6.7 percent to $547.5 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 6.9 percent

* 99 cents only stores- for fiscal 2018 sees capital expenditures of approximately $53-$58 million

* 99 cents only stores sees year-over-year decrease in net loss and an increase in adjusted EBITDA over same period for fiscal 2018

* Is reiterating following previously issued outlook for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

