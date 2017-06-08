BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Q1 sales up 6.7 pct

June 8 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores:

* 99 cents only stores reports strong first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales rose 6.7 percent to $547.5 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 6.9 percent

* 99 cents only stores- for fiscal 2018 sees capital expenditures of approximately $53-$58 million

* 99 cents only stores sees year-over-year decrease in net loss and an increase in adjusted EBITDA over same period for fiscal 2018

* Is reiterating following previously issued outlook for fiscal 2018