BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.12
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点26分 / 更新于 9 小时前

BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.12

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp

* A. H. Belo Corporation announces third quarter 2017 financial results, real estate sales, special dividend, stock repurchase program and voluntary pension contribution

* Q3 revenue fell 6.5 percent to $60.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.14 per share on October 27, 2017​

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍company expects to re-start open market stock repurchases in Q4 of 2017​

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍has approximately 1 million shares of common stock remaining under its prior board-approved stock repurchase authority​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

