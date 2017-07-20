FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
BRIEF-A. Schulman cuts FY 2017 adj EPS forecast to $1.60-$1.70
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午12点55分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-A. Schulman cuts FY 2017 adj EPS forecast to $1.60-$1.70

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* A. Schulman revises fiscal 2017 guidance

* Lowers fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.60 to $1.70

* Lowering its full-year 2017 adjusted net income guidance range to $1.60 to $1.70 per diluted share​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to $200 to $204 million​

* "While our volumes in Europe remain on track with our expectations, we are incurring significant margin pressure in region"​

* FY guidance​ driven by margin compression in European business, weakened operating results from forecasts in certain other regions

* Negative foreign currency effects on adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA expected to be $0.12 per diluted share and $6 million, respectively, for FY 2017​

* Margin pressure in Europe is due "magnitude and timing of raw material cost increases"​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below