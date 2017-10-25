BRIEF-A Schulman Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:
* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and full year results
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 sales $646.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $625 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A Schulman Inc says believe fiscal 2018 will be first year in recovery