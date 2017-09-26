BRIEF-AAC Holdings entered into certain incremental loan assumption agreement‍​ on Sept 25

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings - on September 25, 2017, AAC Holdings Inc entered into that certain incremental loan assumption agreement‍​ - SEC filing

* AAC Holdings - agreement provides for increase in co’s existing $40 million revolving line of credit pursuant to credit facility by principal amount of $15 million

* AAC Holdings - revolving loans,including those extended connected with incremental revolving credit commitments,have maturity date of June 30, 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xCz1m1) Further company coverage: