BRIEF-AAC Holdings reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
2017年11月1日

BRIEF-AAC Holdings reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Aac Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $80.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $295 million to $305 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AAC Holdings Inc - maintains its previously issued full year 2017 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $54 million​

* AAC Holdings Inc - maintains ‍full year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted common share of $0.50 to $0.58​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

