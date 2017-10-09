FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日

BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction

1 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings secures committed $65 million acquisition financing for AdCare transaction and increases revolving credit facility

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍also announced that it increased its revolving credit facility under its existing senior secured credit facility by $15 million to $55 million​

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍increased revolving credit facility is scheduled to mature in June 2022​

* AAC Holdings - ‍terms of incremental term loan facility would be consistent with AAC’s existing $210 million senior secured term loan facility

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍terms of incremental term loan facility is scheduled to mature in june 2023​

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍proceeds from incremental term loan facility would be used to fund AAC’s proposed acquisition of AdCare Inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

