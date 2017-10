BRIEF-AAC HOLDINGS TO ACQUIRE ADCARE IN NEW ENGLAND FOR ‍$85 MILLION​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Aac Holdings Inc:

* AAC HOLDINGS TO INCREASE PAYOR AND GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSIFICATION WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADCARE IN NEW ENGLAND

* AAC HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍$85 MILLION​

* AAC HOLDINGS INC - ‍REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADCARE INC , ITS AFFILIATES AND ASSOCIATED REAL ESTATE ASSETS​

* AAC HOLDINGS - DEAL ANTICIPATED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH COMBINATION OF PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN UNDER CO‘S SENIOR SECURED LOAN FACILITY​

* AAC HOLDINGS INC -DEAL ALSO ANTICIPATED TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND, SELLER FINANCING AND $5 MILLION OF RESTRICTED SHARES OF AAC COMMON STOCK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: