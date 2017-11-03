BRIEF-AAM reports Q3 earnings $0.75/shr

Nov 3 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* AAM reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 sales $1.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - increased its sales target to a range of $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion for full year 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - AAM has updated its full year 2017 financial outlook
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc sees adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion in 2017.
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc sees adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017.
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc sees full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017.
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - AAM is targeting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion in 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $6.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - AAM is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - non-GM sales in Q3 of 2017 were $1.01 billion as compared to $307.7 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: