Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aaon Inc:

* Aaon reports second quarter sales and earnings

* Q2 sales $101.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aaon inc says backlog at June 30, 2017 increased 20pct to $83.5 million, from $69.3 million for same period a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: