June 12 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* AAR - on june 12, 2017, United States Court Of Federal Claims issued revised scheduling order in matter of Dyncorp International v. U.S. and co's unit

* AAR Corp - under revised scheduling order, COFC is expected to render a decision on or before october 31, 2017