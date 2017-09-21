FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aaron's Inc says that co entered into a second amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement
2017年9月21日 / 晚上8点50分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Aaron's Inc says that co entered into a second amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Aaron’s Inc

* Aaron’s Inc says ‍on September 18, 2017, Aaron’s entered into a second amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC filing​

* Aaron’s Inc - amendment will ‍provide for a new $100 million term loan to refinance existing indebtedness under prior credit agreement’s term loan facility​

* Aaron’s Inc says amendment increases the revolving credit commitments of the lenders from $225 million to $400 million‍​

* Aaron’s Inc - revolving credit facility permits co to borrow on an unsecured basis up to $400 million in revolving loans

* Aaron's Inc says amendment extend the maturity date from December 9, 2019 to September 18, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2festjT] Further company coverage:

