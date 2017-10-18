FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017-10-18

BRIEF-Abbott CFO says Alere is expected to contribute around $475 mln to reported sales this year
2017年10月18日

BRIEF-Abbott CFO says Alere is expected to contribute around $475 mln to reported sales this year

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott CFO says Alere, is expected to contribute around $475 million to reported sales, and forecast a neutral impact on adjusted earnings per share this year - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.72 to $0.74 - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO expects Q4 comparable operational sales growth in the mid to high single-digits - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO says “established pharmaceuticals, we forecast double-digit sales growth and in nutrition, we forecast low single-digit sales growth” in Q4 - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO says “in diagnostics, we forecast sales to increase mid single-digits and in medical devices, we forecast sales to increase mid to high single-digits in Q4” - Conf Call

* Abbott CEO on China nutrition business says “we’ve seen a stabilizing of China, it hasn’t been as choppy as it was in the last 2 years” Further company coverage:

