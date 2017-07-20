FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点55分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.63 billion

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍second-quarter worldwide sales of $6.6 billion increased 24.4 percent on a reported basis​

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $‍1,273​ million, up 3.8 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q2 total vascular sales $731‍​ million, up 6.6 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - qtrly total pediatric sales $‍​987 million, up 1.4 percent on a reported basis

* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,731 million, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍raises full-year 2017 EPS guidance range for continuing operations​

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍sales growth in quarter impacted by purchasing patterns associated with implementation of new goods and services tax system in India​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below