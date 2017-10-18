BRIEF-Abbvie and harpoon therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie and Harpoon Therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration
* Abbvie Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Abbvie Inc - under terms of agreement, Harpoon will engineer tritac molecules directed against selected cancer targets using its proprietary platform
* Abbvie Inc says Harpoon will provide Abbvie right to pursue further development and commercialization of the tritac molecules
* Abbvie - collaboration to incorporate Harpoon's tritac platform with co's research-stage immuno-oncology targets to develop novel cancer therapeutics