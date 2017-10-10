BRIEF-AbbVie and Turnstone Biologics announce global collaboration on viral immunotherapies in oncology

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie and Turnstone Biologics announce global collaboration on viral immunotherapies in oncology
* AbbVie Inc - AbbVie obtained an exclusive option to license up to three of Turnstone’s next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies
* AbbVie Inc - Abbvie has an option to obtain all global development and commercialization rights to Turnstone Biologics’ Ad-MG1-MAGEA3 therapy
* AbbVie inc - financial terms were not disclosed