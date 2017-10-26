FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AbbVie' Risankizumab meets all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午12点33分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-AbbVie' Risankizumab meets all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Risankizumab meets all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints, achieving significantly greater efficacy versus standard biologic therapies in three pivotal phase 3 psoriasis studies

* AbbVie - ‍Risankizumab safety profile consistent with that observed in phase 2 clinical trials, with no new safety signals detected across 3 studies​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-2, one patient receiving risankizumab died from a sudden cardiac arrest 101 days after last dose of study drug​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-2, one patient receiving risankizumab died from a sudden cardiac arrest 101 days after last dose of study drug​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-1 and ultimma-2, serious adverse events through week 16 occurred in 2 percent of patients on risankizumab in both studies​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-2, a second patient receiving risankizumab died 161 days after last dose, with cause of death unknown​

* AbbVie - ‍In immvent, serious adverse events occurred in 3 percent of patients in risankizumab group and 3 percent of patients in adalimumab group by week 16​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍continuing to evaluate potential of risankizumab across several immune-mediated conditions​

* AbbVie Inc - in immvent​, ‍one adalimumab patient was diagnosed with stage iv gallbladder cancer and died three weeks after diagnosis during study

* AbbVie -a patient treated with risankizumab died of acute myocardial infarction on immvent study day 73; had past history of cardiovascular risk factors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below