FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Abbvie's upadacitinib meets all primary, ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 中午12点17分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Abbvie's upadacitinib meets all primary, ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* AbbVie's upadacitinib (ABT-494) meets all primary and ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study in rheumatoid arthritis

* AbbVie inc - both 15 mg and 30 mg doses achieved all primary and ranked secondary endpoints

* AbbVie inc - ‍key secondary endpoints were also achieved and included ACR50, ACR70 and clinical remission​

* AbbVie Inc - "serious adverse events were 4 percent and 3 percent in 15 mg and 30 mg dose arms, respectively, compared to 2 percent in placebo"

* AbbVie - in phase 3 study, nearly half of patients achieved low disease activity (LDA) at both doses, around 30 percent achieved clinical remission

* Says in the study, safety profile was consistent with that observed in upadacitinib phase 2 clinical trials

* AbbVie Inc - "no deaths were reported" in study

* AbbVie Inc - AbbVie is continuing to evaluate potential of upadacitinib across several immune-mediated conditions​

* AbbVie Inc - in phase 3 study, safety profile was consistent with that observed in upadacitinib phase 2 clinical trials

* Says no new safety signals were detected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below