BRIEF-Abcam Says Entered Into License Agreement With Roche​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE​

* ‍WILL OBTAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF SPRING BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION IN RESEARCH USE ONLY (RUO) FIELD OF USE

* ROCHE TO RETAIN ANTIBODY DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITIES, RIGHTS TO SPRING PORTFOLIO FOR INTERNAL RESEARCH, COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC, IVD USES​​

* ALL PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD UNDER ABCAM BRAND, INCLUSIVE OF SP BRANDING, ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE THROUGH ABCAM.COM FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2018​

* GRANTED EXCLUSIVE RUO RIGHTS FOR FUTURE PRODUCTS DEVELOPED BY SPRING THAT ROCHE REQUESTS TO BE COMMERCIALISED IN RUO FIELD OF USE FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF 10 YEARS

* ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED​