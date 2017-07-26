FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-ABcann Global provides construction and expansion update
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点18分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-ABcann Global provides construction and expansion update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Abcann Global Corp

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍confirms that plans to commence construction at company's Kimmett facility in Q3 2017 remain on track​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍first cultivation from Kimmett facility is expected in Q4 2018​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍Kimmett reaching full production capacity is expected in Q1 2019​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍previously announced plans for a 71,000 square foot Phase 1 plan have been expanded to 100,000 square feet for Kimmett facility​

* ABcann Global Corp - cash position about $43 million, co expects will be sufficient to complete Phase 1 square foot construction at Kimmett, expansion at Vanluven​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below