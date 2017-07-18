FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 天前
BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA
2017年7月18日 / 下午12点31分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA to commence pivotal phase 3 for EB-101 gene therapy for patients with epidermolysis bullosa

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018​

* Says pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018​

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

