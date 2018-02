BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Kerrii Anderson As Director

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. APPOINTS KERRII B. ANDERSON AS DIRECTOR

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - ‍ELECTION OF KERRII B. ANDERSON AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 23​

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - ‍ANDERSON WILL SERVE AS A MEMBER OF AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD​

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - ‍WITH ANDERSON‘S ELECTION, ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.‘S BOARD EXPANDS TO TEN DIRECTORS​

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - ‍ANDERSON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CEO OF WENDY'S INTERNATIONAL INC​