FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上8点47分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍as of Oct. 19, unit of co entered second amendment to credit agreement

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ABL ‍second amendment amends credit agreement, dated as of Aug. 7, 2014​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement extending maturity date of abl credit agreement from Aug. 7, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2022​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement modifying ABL credit agreement by reducing letter of credit sub-limit to $50 million​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hR8pF9) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below