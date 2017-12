Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ability Inc:

* ABILITY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.12‍​

* ABILITY INC SAYS REVENUES FOR THE QUARTER WERE $0.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $6.5 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016‍​