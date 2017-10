Sept 25 (Reuters) - Abitibi Royalties Inc-

* Abitibi Royalties announces normal course issuer bid

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - under 2017 ncib, co may purchase for cancellation up to 569,797 of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - 2017 ncib will commence on october 6, 2017, and will terminate on October 5, 2018