BRIEF-Absolute Names Steve Munford As Interim CEO And Announces Preliminary Q2 Results

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Absolute Software Corp:

* ABSOLUTE NAMES STEVE MUNFORD AS INTERIM CEO AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORP - FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $23.1 MILLION AND $23.3 MILLION

* ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORP - FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.2 MILLION AND $2.6 MILLION

* ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORP - FORMER CEO GEOFF HAYDON, RESIGNED EFFECTIVE JANUARY 15, 2018 AS CEO AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: