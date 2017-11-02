FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AC Immune to get milestone payment for Alzheimer drug
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点40分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-AC Immune to get milestone payment for Alzheimer drug

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AC Immune Ltd

* Says to receive milestone payment for anti-tau antibody moving into phase 2 trial for Alzheimer’s disease ‍​

* Says upon the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 clinical trial, AC Immune becomes eligible to receive a milestone payment of CHF 14 million, which is expected to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Says this will be the third milestone payment under the 2012 strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

