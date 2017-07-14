FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
BRIEF-Acacia ‍sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 to $0.20​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 上午11点12分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Acacia ‍sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 to $0.20​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc

* Acacia communications announces preliminary second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 revenue of $77.0 million to $79.0 million

* Sees q2 gaap diluted net loss per share of $0.19 to $0.14

* Acacia communications inc - sees q2 ‍non-gaap net income of $7.0 million to $8.5 million​

* Acacia communications inc sees ‍q3 non-gaap diluted eps $ 0.25 to $ 0.40​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $91.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acacia communications inc - ‍sees q2 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.17 to $0.20​

* Acacia communications inc sees q3 revenue $95.0 millions to $110.0millions

* Q3 revenue view $108.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below