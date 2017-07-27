BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare reports Q2 earnings per share $0.57

July 27 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia Healthcare reports second quarter gaap eps of $0.57 and adjusted EPS of $0.66

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 revenue $715.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $716.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.42 to $2.47

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: