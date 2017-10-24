FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia Healthcare reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $716.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $727.5 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 6.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.23 to $2.25

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acadia Healthcare - ‍impact from Hurricanes Irma, Maria in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, reduced quarter’s earnings by about $0.02 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

